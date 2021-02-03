DHAR: 16-year-old raped by 65-year-old man after abducting her from farm where she went to answer nature’s call in morning, arrested

Kukshi (Dhar district): A 16-year-old girl from a village near Kukshi in Dhar district was raped by a 65-year-old man on Wednesday, police said. Kukshi police arrested the accused identified as Chander Singh, a resident of same village.

Police station incharge Kamal Gehlot said incident took place on Wednesday morning when the victim went to attend a nature’s call in nearby field. The victim told police that accused abducted her after threatening her with dire consequences and took her to a deserted place where he outraged her modesty. Accused threatened to kill her if she dared to narrate the incident to anyone, Gehlot said.

However, the victim along with her family members lodged complaint with police. Based on the girl’s statement, police booked Chander Singh under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 3/4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Police arrested him from the village before he could flee.