Ujjain: Man gets 20-yr RI for raping minor

Ujjain: Sixth Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Aarti Shukla Pandey sentenced Rakesh alias Pintu of Tarana tehsil to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for raping a minor. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also slapped on him under Section VI of POCSO Act and Section 376(AB) of the IPC.

Deputy-director, prosecution, Saket Vyas said that the 11-year-old victim along with her parents had lodged an FIR on July 23, 2019 with Chimanganj Mandi police. The victim said that she was a student of class five. At 9.30 pm on July 22, she went to a grocery store to pick her dad’s belongings. While returning home, Rakesh alias Pintu accosted him near the grocery store. “When I refused to go with him, he caught hold of my hand and dragged me into his house. Later, he forcibly raped me,” the victim told the cops.

COURT’S COMMENT

“The accused raped an 11-year-old girl, which reveals the disgusting mindset of the accused. Because of such a contaminated mindset, girls’ free movement is hampered even in their neighbourhood, and remain unsafe on the street as well.”

COMPENSATION RECOMMENDED

The court in its order recommended compensation to the victim through District Legal Services Authority. Also, it ordered that penalty slapped on the accused be given to the victim. Special public prosecutor Suraj Bacheria represented the government in this case.