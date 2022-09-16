Dhar: 10 more named for attack on SDM Kukshi 

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In the assault case of Kukshi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Navjeevan Pawar and Dahi naib tehsildar Rajesh Bhide, the Special Investigation Team of Dhar police has named 10 more accused in its investigation. Three miscreants including Rakesh Kadam and Lal Singh had been arrested from Alirajpur on Friday taking the total arrests in the case to four. During this time, cops have also recovered some criminal records of Kadam, said additional SP Devendra Patidar. He added, they are still searching for the key accused Sukhram and his other 11 accomplices.

The incident was reported on Tuesday in the wee hours between Dhola Dholya and Aali village on Kukshi - Alirajpur road under Kukshi police station in Dhar district. Here both SDM and naib tehsildar were attacked while they were chasing a vehicle carrying illicit liquor. The vehicle of the tehsildar was also vandalised on the spot after an attempt was made to kidnap the tehsildar as well.

After getting the information, a police team led by Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh, excise department assistant commissioner Yashwant Dhanorey, SDOP Bilwal and station in-charge CB Singh reached the spot.