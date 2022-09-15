Dhar: Attack on Kukshi SDM; 2 cops line-attached, one suspended

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh line attached Kukshi police station in-charge CB Singh and Nisarpur police outpost in-charge in connection with an attack on Kukshi sub-divisional magistrate Navjeevan Vijay Panwar (IAS) and Dahi naib tehsildar.

SP Singh also suspended security personnel Punit Panchal of SDM after he did not fire a single bullet to ensure the security of SDM Panwar.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) formed after the incident is still groping in the dark as key accused Sukhram, a liquor mafia from Alirajpur district and the other three accused involved in the attack are still out of police reach.

After the demolition of Sukhramís illegal construction in Alirajpur, Dhar administration demolished the roadside Dhaba in front of which SDM and naib-tehsildar were attacked by the liquor peddlers.

Earlier, after an attack on SDM on Tuesday morning, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to apprehend other accused involved in the crime. The SIT includes a total of six teams that will work in coordination to nab four other accused involved in the attack.

SP Singh also announced rewards of Rs 10,000 for each accused, but SIT and local police were still looking for a clue about the accused's whereabouts.

