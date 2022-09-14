e-Paper Get App
Attack on SDM: SIT formed in Dhar to nab other accused involved in crime

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:41 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after an attack on Kukshi sub-divisional magistrate Navjeevan Vijay Panwar and Dahi naib-tehsildar and bid to abduct the tehsildar, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to apprehend other accused involved in the crime.

Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh informed that the SIT includes a total of six teams, that will work in coordination to nab four other accused involved in the attack.

Notably, police have already arrested one accused Mukam Bhadu, an accomplice of key accused Sukhram, a resident of Alirajpur, while a search for the other four accused has been intensified in the area. The other accused have been identified as Mahesh, Motla, Kidiya and Sukhram.

SP announced rewards of Rs 10,000 for each accused. Besides, SIT went through the call details of every accused to ascertain others involved in the crime.

Before this, district magistrate Dr Pankaj Jain had formed a three-member investigation team to probe the matter. The team includes Shringar Shrivastava, additional district magistrate, Deepashri Gupta, sub-divisional magistrate and Vinod Rathore, executive magistrate. The team will investigate the matter considering every angle including distillery, transportation of liquor, storage, stocks, records and violation of excise norms.

