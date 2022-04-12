Dewas: Toll plaza in-charge fined Rs 25K for dumping waste on road

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A penalty of Rs 25,000 thousand was levied on a toll plaza in-charge for dumping waste on the road. The move comes after a team of the municipal body found a huge quantity of waste near the toll plaza located near Indore- Bhopal bypass road.

The Dewas Municipal Corporation (DMC) has taken up a meticulous cleanliness drive to achieve the highest ranking in the Swachhta Sarvekshan 2022.

Public places, educational institutions and government buildings are being cleaned according to the directions of the Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan. Besides, garbage and debris are also being removed from the sides of various roads.

Awareness about cleanliness is also being spread among the general public. The team that inspected the toll plaza included Corporation sanitation inspector Raju Sangte, inspector Dheeraj Khatri, Shankar Sangate, Laxman Vaidya and Lalit Jonwal.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:33 PM IST