Home / Indore / Dewas: Three girls drown in well in district

Dewas: Three girls drown in well in district

The girls fell into the well, which had 12-feet deep water, while grazing goats on a field and drowned, the official said.

FP News Service | Updated on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

Well | Representative Photo
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Three girls drowned after falling into an open well while grazing goats in a village in Dewas district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Bhesun village under Kantafod police station area, some 90 km from the district headquarters, on Friday afternoon, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said.

The girls fell into the well, which had 12-feet deep water, while grazing goats on a field and drowned, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Ishika Dhurve (9), Sandhya Kumre (8) and Sadhna Bhalawi (8), he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

