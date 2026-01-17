 MP News: Residents Raise A Stink As Sewage Floods Panwadi Streets In Sendhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Residents Raise A Stink As Sewage Floods Panwadi Streets In Sendhwa

MP News: Residents Raise A Stink As Sewage Floods Panwadi Streets In Sendhwa

Councilor Mujid Qureshi and local residents allege that the sewerage collection company’s negligence has also played a role in the mess. Despite six to seven years of ongoing construction work, the sewerage system remains dysfunctional. Residents claimed that the company reportedly laid pipelines inside a newly constructed municipal drain, completely blocking it and exacerbating the waterlogging.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Residents Raise A Stink As Sewage Floods Panwadi Streets In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over the way overflowing sewerage chambers are turning streets into pools of filth in Sendhwa’s Panwadi area, local residents blame civic neglect and official apathy for the unhygienic condition of the locality that houses around 1,800 persons.

For days, dirty water has blocked roads, emitting a foul stench and creating severe health hazards for the residents.

Read Also
Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's 'New...
article-image

Councilor Mujid Qureshi and local residents allege that the sewerage collection company’s negligence has also played a role in the mess. Despite six to seven years of ongoing construction work, the sewerage system remains dysfunctional. Residents claimed that the company reportedly laid pipelines inside a newly constructed municipal drain, completely blocking it and exacerbating the waterlogging.

Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, while a nearby handpump faces contamination risks. Dirty water has reached the entrance of a local temple, forcing devotees to walk through sewage. 

FPJ Shorts
CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Pune Voters Backed PM Modi And BJP, Not Rejection Of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar After Civic Poll Rout
CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Pune Voters Backed PM Modi And BJP, Not Rejection Of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar After Civic Poll Rout
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner: Will Gilli Nata Win Kiccha Sudeep's Show? Here's Finale Voting Trend
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner: Will Gilli Nata Win Kiccha Sudeep's Show? Here's Finale Voting Trend
DGCA Slaps ₹22.2 Crore Fine Against IndiGo For December's Operational Crisis, Warns CEO Pieter Elbers And Other Senior Officials
DGCA Slaps ₹22.2 Crore Fine Against IndiGo For December's Operational Crisis, Warns CEO Pieter Elbers And Other Senior Officials
NextGen SCM Summit 2026 West India Edition Concludes In Mumbai, Strengthening India’s Supply Chain Leadership Network
NextGen SCM Summit 2026 West India Edition Concludes In Mumbai, Strengthening India’s Supply Chain Leadership Network

Residents also claimed that sometimes the sewage enters their homes, and pedestrians are frequently slipping on the muddy streets.

Despite repeated complaints to officials, residents claim they have received nothing but empty assurances while the contractor continues to ignore the substandard infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Residents Raise A Stink As Sewage Floods Panwadi Streets In Sendhwa
MP News: Residents Raise A Stink As Sewage Floods Panwadi Streets In Sendhwa
MP News: BJP Aggressive About Baraiya’s Remark On Rape, Congress Distances
MP News: BJP Aggressive About Baraiya’s Remark On Rape, Congress Distances
MP News: Protests Outside Susner Hospital As Kin Blame Medical Negligence For Youth’s Death
MP News: Protests Outside Susner Hospital As Kin Blame Medical Negligence For Youth’s Death
MP News: Rescue Madhya Pradesh’s Bonded Labourers From Maharashtra, MLA Writes To Ratlam SP In...
MP News: Rescue Madhya Pradesh’s Bonded Labourers From Maharashtra, MLA Writes To Ratlam SP In...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...