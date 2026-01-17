MP News: Residents Raise A Stink As Sewage Floods Panwadi Streets In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over the way overflowing sewerage chambers are turning streets into pools of filth in Sendhwa’s Panwadi area, local residents blame civic neglect and official apathy for the unhygienic condition of the locality that houses around 1,800 persons.

For days, dirty water has blocked roads, emitting a foul stench and creating severe health hazards for the residents.

Councilor Mujid Qureshi and local residents allege that the sewerage collection company’s negligence has also played a role in the mess. Despite six to seven years of ongoing construction work, the sewerage system remains dysfunctional. Residents claimed that the company reportedly laid pipelines inside a newly constructed municipal drain, completely blocking it and exacerbating the waterlogging.

Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, while a nearby handpump faces contamination risks. Dirty water has reached the entrance of a local temple, forcing devotees to walk through sewage.

Residents also claimed that sometimes the sewage enters their homes, and pedestrians are frequently slipping on the muddy streets.

Despite repeated complaints to officials, residents claim they have received nothing but empty assurances while the contractor continues to ignore the substandard infrastructure.