Dewas: PMAY beneficiaries flout norms, commissioner promises allotment cancellation

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas municipal corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan has ordered a thorough inspection of houses allotted to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Chanakyapuri locality in Dewas town.

The inspection was ordered after the commissioner was informed that some of the beneficiaries had rented their houses to other families. There were complaints that two private schools were also being operated from two houses in the Mendaki locality in Chanakyapuri. According to the rules, these buildings cannot be used for commercial purposes nor can tenants be kept in these houses.

The commissioner said that action will be taken against those who had rented their PMAY houses to others either for residential or commercial purposes and the allotment of beneficiaries guilty of such violations would be cancelled.

Commissioner Chouhan told that there were complaints about some of the beneficiaries renting out their houses. Following this, deputy commissioner and scheme in-charge Dr Punit Shukla was ordered to carry out an onsite inspection. These irregularities were confirmed during the isnpection.

According to information, deputy commissioner Shukla did find some tenants in these houses and also found schools being operated in two buildings.

Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan said that these PMAY buildings are for the needy poor beneficiaries, who have to use these houses for their own residential purposes but are being misused by them.

