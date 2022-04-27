Indore: Bid to pull down MMR, IMR; Collector warns health activists, officials of strict action if found negligent in mother, child care

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh warned the sector doctors, ASHAs, and anganwadi activists of rural areas of the district for negligence in mother and child healthcare during addressing a review meeting in the city on Wednesday.

“You all must ensure 100 percent institutional deliveries and no negligence will be tolerated in providing care to the mother and child. We will have to pull down the mother mortality rate and infant mortality and if anyone is found negligent, I won’t spare him,” Singh said.

He was addressing the review meeting of health activists, supervisors and officials of Women and Child Welfare Department and Health Department over pulling down the MMR and IMR in the district at Brilliant Convention Centre.

The Collector said that the health activists must treat the children as their own and the mothers as their family members. “This will develop a sense of belongingness in you and the MMR and IMR would come down automatically. It is not only the government’s work but also a work of humanity,” he added.

Singh said that a death audit of each death would be done strictly and action would be taken against those who were found negligent.

Meanwhile, he also directed the SDMs to hold review meetings of the officials of their areas for controlling MMR and IMR every month.

