Indore: Municipal commissioner takes review meeting on road construction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Tuesday ordered officials to start work on the proposed road widening project between Imli Bazar Square and Marimata Square within a week.

During the meeting, she also reviewed the progress of other road projects. She ordered the demarcation work for the RW1 project to be completed soon so that the project from Banganga Bridge crossing to ISBT station on MR-10 can start.

She gave orders for the rehabilitation of the people whose houses will be razed at Bhuri Tekri area for RE-2 road project. The oustees will be given residential units set up under the PM housing scheme by a lottery system.

Houses will also be provided to the people of Shanti Nagar, Panchamukhi Hanuman Mandir, Nemawar Road and Nayata Mundala whose houses are coming in the way of the RE-2 project.

She ordered the officers concerned to start the demarcation work for the MR-3 and MR5 projects. The municipal commissioner also ordered the officers to pick up pace in the under-construction link road from Kanadia road to Khajrana road.

She also said that a part of the road work from the Musakhedi Square to Sanwariya Dham Temple should be completed before the monsoons so that the traffic can resume.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:55 AM IST