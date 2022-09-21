Dewas: Student body takes oath at Everest School

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Everest school, Dewas organised the investiture ceremony for the session 2022-23 of the newly appointed head boy and girl and house captains.

The event commenced with principal Atul Madhav garlanding and igniting a lamp to portray Goddess Saraswati. Ishika Choudhary and Kanak Patel from 11th standard performed a melodious song which was admired by all.

Later, the ceremonial pinning of badges and handing over of sashes to the head boy and the head girl was solemnised by the principal Atul Madhav.

The students of the school were divided into four houses - Chandrashekhar Azad, Rani Durgavati, Bhagat Singh and Rani Lakshmi Bai and badges were provided to House captains.

During the event, all teachers, school staff and students were present. Himanshi Padiyar proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.