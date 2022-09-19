Dewas: Blood donation, plantation mark PM's birthday

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday was celebrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders by organising a blood donation camp and plantation drive at Krishnajirao Pawar Government Post Graduate College, Dewas.

During the programme, district convener of BJP Medical Cell, JS Yadav delivered the welcome address and accorded a warm welcome to guests present. Guests congratulated all the leaders and youth for organising a†blood donation†drive on PM's birthday. Dr KK Dhoot and NSS district organiser Dr Pramod Palasia were felicitated during the programme.

A total of 22 units of blood was donated by NSS and NCC cadets. Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal, Municipal Corporation chairman Ravi Jain, MLA representatives Manish Pareek, MP representative Nayan Kanungo and Medical Cell district convenor Dr JS Yadav were present as guests of the event. NCC officer Sanjay Singh Baronia, KP College professor BS Jadhav were also present. BJP District Medical Cell in-charge Dr JS Yadav conducted the event while Yogesh Valimbe proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.