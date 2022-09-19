e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDewas: Special train with devotees leaves for Rameswaram

Dewas: Special train with devotees leaves for Rameswaram

Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal honoured the pilgrims travelling to Rameswaram by garlanding them at the railway station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 01:16 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A special train left from Dewas carrying devotees under Chief Minister's pilgrimage tour to Rameswaram pilgrimage on Sunday. Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal honoured the pilgrims travelling to Rameswaram by garlanding them at the railway station.

During this, SDM Pradeep Soni, tehsildar Poonam Tomar, and others were also present. On this occasion, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was lauded for fulfilling the wishes of all the elders who wanted to go on a Yatra to visit Rameswaram.

The train carrying 275 such elders who had dreamed of travelling to Rameswaram for years had also participated.

Read Also
Dewas: Honey trap case; main accused hospitalised after deterioration in health
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Dengue scare: Four more cases detected, total now reaches 42 in Indore

Dengue scare: Four more cases detected, total now reaches 42 in Indore

Indore: 64% more rainfall than in same period last year

Indore: 64% more rainfall than in same period last year

Indore: Three held for stealing goods worth lakhs from oil trader

Indore: Three held for stealing goods worth lakhs from oil trader

Indore: Man opened fire on pub owner, friend over refusing to give entry in pub

Indore: Man opened fire on pub owner, friend over refusing to give entry in pub

Indore: Younger brother could not be recovered even after 48 hours

Indore: Younger brother could not be recovered even after 48 hours