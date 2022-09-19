Dewas: Special train with devotees leaves for Rameswaram

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A special train left from Dewas carrying devotees under Chief Minister's pilgrimage tour to Rameswaram pilgrimage on Sunday. Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal honoured the pilgrims travelling to Rameswaram by garlanding them at the railway station.

During this, SDM Pradeep Soni, tehsildar Poonam Tomar, and others were also present. On this occasion, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was lauded for fulfilling the wishes of all the elders who wanted to go on a Yatra to visit Rameswaram.

The train carrying 275 such elders who had dreamed of travelling to Rameswaram for years had also participated.