Dewas: Honey trap case; main accused hospitalised after deterioration in health

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Zoyaalias Monisha David, recently arrested in connection with the honey trap case, was admitted to district hospital on Thursday after she complained of shortness of breath during medical tests.

The main accused in the case, Zoya reportedly fell sick in the district jail on Wednesday. Polished rushed her to the district hospital where the doctors admitted her after giving first aid.

District hospital doctor Kamal Kishore Prajapati told that a female jail inmate was brought to the hospital. During medical tests, she complained of shortness of breath and diarrhoea. She was admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing medical treatment. The patient's name has been revealed as Zoya.

A few days ago, Zoya alias Monisha David was produced in the court which rejected her bail application and sent her to jail. The Kotwali police had recently arrested Zoya alias Monisha from Bhilwara in Rajasthan in connection to the honey-trap case.

A case was registered against Zoya alias Monisha and her two associates, named Santosh Dabade and Dr Mahendra Galodia (hailing from Dewas), following an 11-page application given by Dr Pawan Chilloria, the operator of the Prime Hospital and Research Centre in Dewas. He was robbed of Rs 9 lakh by Zoya along with two associates.