Dewas: Raje launches Daredevils team to make city single-use plastic-free

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To encourage the Indian Cleanliness League, Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar launched the "Daredevils" team in order to make the city free from single-uses-plastic. The main purpose of the programme was to educate the citizens about how they can improve the reservoir and tourist places of Dewas under the Indian Cleanliness League.

The government wants people to help in cleaning the city's major water bodies, tourist places, and to get rid of single-use plastic. Along with MLA Gayatri Raje Puar, mayor representative Durgesh Agarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, district president Rajiv Khandelwal, and others were also present.

On this occasion, an appeal was made to the youth of the city to register themselves in the Dewas Dare Devils team by visiting the link created for the city under the Indian Cleanliness League and make this campaign a success. Deputy Commissioner Tanuja Malviya informed that a special cleaning programme will be organised at Kalukhedi Talab, Mitha Talab and Mata Tekri from 10 am on September 17.

