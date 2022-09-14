Beautification, development works on Dewas Tekri going on in full swing

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Collector Chandramouli Shukla has decided that the festival of Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated with great pomp at Dewas Tekri and Goddess Chamunda temple will become the focal point of Dewas's Pride Day. New development and construction works are going on in full swing at Tekri.

A new Prasadalaya Plaza, grand discourse hall, new conch gate, and widening of Hanuman Mandir's road will be completed soon at a cost of Rs four crore.

The grand plaza, being made of red stone in front of the ropeway, is set to be completed before this Navratri and will be opened for the visitors. The plaza will consist of a Pilgrim Facilitation Center, underground lighting, two grand passages, and a high mast.

A discourse hall with a capacity of about eight hundred people is being constructed, which will be completed by December. A new website and mobile application of the temple will also launch within a week.

About sixty high-quality cameras have been installed at Tekri, through which the temple will be monitored. Arrangements are being made by the temple committee to systematically distribute the Prasad among the devotees.