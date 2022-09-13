Dewas: West Zone Nationals Roll Ball Championship-2022 concludes

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The prizes were presented to the winners of the West-Zone National Roll Ball Championship-2022. The two-day long Championship was held at Pioneer Public School in Dewas from September 10 to 11. Secretary, Vishwamitra Awardee Sudesh Sangate said that competitions in junior Boys/Girls categories were held.

BJP district president Rajiv Khandelwal was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. The program was presided over by Rai Singh Saindhav, former president, Madhya Pradesh Text Book Corporation. Councillor Rajesh Yadav, councillor representative Ajab Singh Thakur,president Dewas District Roller Skating AssociationPrateekShastri, Madhya Pradesh Rollball Association secretary Suryadatt Joshi, West Zone Rollball Association secretary Pratap Pagare were among guests.

While addressing the program, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of dedicated players for the grand success of this championship.It is a matter of great pride that the national competition of Rollball was held in Dewas district. President said that our players have the potential and capability to make it big.

Chief guests at the event felicitated teams presenting prizes to winning teams.The program was conducted by Hemendra Nigam while secretary of District Roll Ball Union, Dewas, Sandeep Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.In boys categories, Maharashtra bagged first place, Rajasthan second place while Pune academy bagged third place.

Read Also Dewas: 16 students of Himalaya Academy selected for divisional sports meet