Dewas: 16 students of Himalaya Academy selected for divisional sports meet

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Sixteen students of The Himalaya Academy, Dewas got 16 gold medals in the district-level school sports competition organised by the District Education Department. These 16 students of The Himalaya Academy will represent Dewas district at the divisional-level competition.

This competition was organised on September 7 at Tukojirao Panwar Stadium, Dewas in which many players from the district participated.

Anushka Brijraj Bais of The Himalaya Academy, Darsika Deepak Sunania, Arjun Mahesh Goswami, Tanuj Vinod Patel, Momin Firoz Patel, Mohit Sunil Choudhary, Tanish Ashok Patel, Karan Dilip Yadav, Rudrapratap Himmat Yadav, Sahil Firoz Khan, Pooja Ramesh Kaushal, Sheetal Rakesh Sisodia, Oshin Neeraj Choudhary, Ujjwal Sunil Choudhary, Rishabh Dilip Yadav, Kushagra Raghuveer Thakur got the first positions in the district.