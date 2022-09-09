Dewas: Sports material given to school in memory of Sandeep Dagora

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Commemorating the death anniversary of international throwball player late Sandeep Dagora, sports material was provided to Government Secondary School Mahakal Colony in his memory.

Headmaster Mahesh Soni said that Yashwant Dagora provided mats and stationery for the children in the memory of his son. Dagora said that sportsmanship is very important in every field of life.

The programme was presided over by Sports and Youth Welfare Officer Hemant Suveer. The special guests were Gaurav Kadam and Javed Pathan.

Suveer said that success comes only through continuous practice. He told the children about the methods of exercise and their benefits. On this occasion, international soft tennis player and coach Gaurav Kadam was felicitated with a shawl, shriphal and memento for winning the gold medal in the ISTF World Tour International Soft Tennis Championship held in Pattaya, Thailand and Ms Archana Verma for innovation in education.

Kadam said that strict discipline is very important for all players and students. Discipline is the first step to success. The programme was conducted by Najma Khan and the vote of thanks was delivered by Surya Bala Baghel.

