MP: Tina Rathore of Dewas wins best powerlifter award

Tina Rathore had been preparing for this day for two years in the gym, informed gym director Mandeep Singh Panwar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
Tina Rathore of Dewas | FP NEWS SERVICE

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The female bodybuilder of the Dewas Tina Rathore brought laurels to the city by securing the title of "Best Powerlifter" at Miss Fit India Season-2 organised in Nagpur, Maharashtra. According to information, about 50 girls participated in the said championship. Tina Rathore had been preparing for this day for two years in the gym, informed gym director Mandeep Singh Panwar.

Tina said that, after gaining weight, she started going to a local gym in the city. After losing about 20 kilograms, her interest in bodybuilding increased and she started working harder on it. She was selected to perform in the championship organised in Indore in the open category. Her father Sumer Singh Rathore was fond of wrestling. Tina left her job and started giving time to bodybuilding.

