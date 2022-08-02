Dewas: Scam in the name of PM-Kisan Yojana, 1.6 L withdrawn through KYC

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A fraud of withdrawing money from bank accounts of farmers in the name of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KisanYojana) has come to the fore in Bank Note Press (BNP) police station, Dewas. Reportedly, an amount of Rs 1,60,000 was withdrawn by an accused Lad Singh's father Dheeraj Singh through KYC medium from the villagers of Chotta Malsapura.

Regarding this, residents Ramesh Chandra Chaudhary and Hetram Patel reached the BNP police station along with the village deputy sarpanch Jitendra Kumawat and submitted an application addressing the station in-charge and complained about the scam.

Through the application, complainants accused Barkheda village resident Lad Singh for fraudulently withdrawing their money from bank accounts through KYC. According to them, a few days ago, the accused had visited their village and informed them that they could receive Rs 2,000 each month if they registered for the PM-Kisan Yojana. But, KYC is important to take this benefit.

Later, he regularly gave an excuse for severe problems and insisted victims give the thumb impression again and again. Through this process, he extorted rupees 1, 00, 000 from Ramesh Chandra’s bank account and rupees 60,000 from the two bank accounts of Hetram Patel. After this, the BNP police registered a case and started an investigation. Complainants demanded the cops to arrest the fraudster as soon as possible.

During this, Hari Om Patel, Rohit Patel, Arvind Patel, Ajay Patel and other villagers were also present.