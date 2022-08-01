Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Dewas administration organised the SVANidhi Mahotsav at Shrimant Tukojirao Pawar Stadium, Bhopal Square with an intent to raise awareness among street vendors regarding the central government's SVANidhi scheme 2020.

Municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan talked about the benefits being given to the street vendors under the scheme. On this occasion, the SVANidhi's song made by the Municipal Corporation was also launched.

Various stalls of food, jewellery, cutlery, and others were set up by many street vendors. Along with this, many banks also put up their stalls and disbursed loans under this scheme. Best performers under the topics healthy food competition, best digital transaction, singing competition, and others were honoured with a cash prize.

Addressing the ceremony, Kaushal Kishor, Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs appealed to Dewas residents to promote "vocal for local."

MP Mahendra Singh Solanki said that Narendra Modi's government is the government of the poor. Corona had severely impacted the employment of small businessmen and street vendors .

But through the SVANnidhi scheme PM took care of them and gave them a second chance to restart their business

Hundreds of street vendors and elected mayor Geeta Agarwal, collector Chandramouli Shukla, and PM SVANnidhi National Mission Manager Mayank Mishra were also present.