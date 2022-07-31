Dewas: Hawker beats up constable, made to do sit-ups

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable was beaten up by a handcart hawker in the Subhash Chowk area, Dewas on Saturday when he was asked to remove his cart from the spot where it was parked.

The incident occurred at 10:45 in the morning, when the accused Zakir son of Jammu Sheikh placed his handcart in front of Vijay Shree sarafa shop, When shopkeeper Abhimanyu Choudhary asked him to remove the handcart from there the accused abused and beat up the shopkeeper causing head and mouth injuries. This information was immediately given to the police control room, and constable Vaibhav reached the spot. The accused assaulted him too. Later the police nabbed the accused and he was made to do sit-ups all around Dewas. Even though the accused apologised, a case was registered against the accused under sections 353, 332 and 294 on the complaint of the constable. At the same time, on the complaint of the shopkeeper, a case was registered against the accused under sections 323, 294, and 506.

Although handcarts have become a nuisance leading to an ugly situation often, neither the Municipal Corporation is able to curb the arbitrariness of the handcarts in the city, nor are they being allocated designated places except at some very limited places. This also creates traffic chaos.

Tricolour rally organised

The Tricolour rally was organised by Narayan Vidya Mandir School No 1, Dewas on Saturday with the intention to motivate people for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign that would be held. from August 13 to 17 under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The rally started from the school premises and passed through various main routes of the city and ended in the school, During the rally citizens were made aware of hoisting the Tricolour in every house by raising slogans and banners.

On this occasion, all the students and teachers of the school including Mirza Mushahid Baig, KN Shukla, Manohar Patel, Anees Sheikh, KK Mishra, Radheshyam Solanki and others were present.

