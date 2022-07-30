e-Paper Get App

Dewas: Rotary Club members plant saplings

The seeds of mango, dates and Jamun were planted by club members on different areas of Shankargarh hill.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 01:09 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Rotary Club on Thursday planted more than 1000 saplings on the occasion of Haryali Amavasya at Shankargarh Hill here

The seeds of mango, dates and Jamun were planted by club members on different areas of Shankargarh hill.

Ashish Gupta secretary of the Club informed that like this year last year also the Club had planted more than one thousand saplings on the hill and it can be seen that around 700 of them are alive till now and growing. Rotary Club keeps on doing various environment-related activities throughout the year.

Members of the Rotaract Club also supported this plantation programme.

Rotary Club president SudhirPandit, GS Chandel, Hemant Verma, Dr Suresh Sharma, Dr Jitendra Kushwaha, along with Rotaract Club president Ruchika Rana, secretary Suraj Pahadia and other members also participated in this programme.

Read Also
Dewas: Rotary Club organises free eye check-up camp
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreDewas: Rotary Club members plant saplings

RECENT STORIES

Ola and Uber to merge? Here's what we know so far

Ola and Uber to merge? Here's what we know so far

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC issues 'delete & remove' order to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera over posts...

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC issues 'delete & remove' order to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera over posts...

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it...

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it...

'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath...

'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath...

Mumbai: In a jolt to Uddhav, his nephew Nihar Thackeray extends support to Shinde

Mumbai: In a jolt to Uddhav, his nephew Nihar Thackeray extends support to Shinde