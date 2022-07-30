Dewas: Rotary Club members plant saplings

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Rotary Club on Thursday planted more than 1000 saplings on the occasion of Haryali Amavasya at Shankargarh Hill here

The seeds of mango, dates and Jamun were planted by club members on different areas of Shankargarh hill.

Ashish Gupta secretary of the Club informed that like this year last year also the Club had planted more than one thousand saplings on the hill and it can be seen that around 700 of them are alive till now and growing. Rotary Club keeps on doing various environment-related activities throughout the year.

Members of the Rotaract Club also supported this plantation programme.

Rotary Club president SudhirPandit, GS Chandel, Hemant Verma, Dr Suresh Sharma, Dr Jitendra Kushwaha, along with Rotaract Club president Ruchika Rana, secretary Suraj Pahadia and other members also participated in this programme.