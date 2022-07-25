Dewas: Rotary Club organises free eye check-up camp

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A free eye check-up camp was organised by Rotary Club, Dewas here on Sunday. A large number of people from Dewas and nearby places availed the benefit of the camp as a team of experts guided them.

After the check-up, 32 people out of 70 were confirmed to have cataract out of which 17 patients were sent to Indore via bus for free cataract operation.

According to the Club secretary, the camp began at noon and the 17 selected patients were sent to Sankara eye hospital in Indore.

In the last two years, more than 320 people have undergone free cataract operations through Rotary Club. In this camp, Rotary Club's event chairman Haji Aziz Qureshi, club president Sudhir Pandit, senior Rotarian PN Tiwari and others were present.