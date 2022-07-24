Dewas: From Kannod to Europe, Aryan's football journey is like a dream

Aryan Joshi |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Aryan Joshi, a 17-year-old teenager from Kannod village in Dewas district has been selected to play in Albania for a European football team.

Aryan, wanted to become a cricketer since childhood, but inspired by his elder brother Amitraj Joshi, he started playing football and is now all set to play in a European club.

At age of five, Aryan started playing football. Watching him play, fellow players and coaches were convinced of his skills.

At age of 14, he went to Bengaluru along with his mother to take part in a trial conducted by Soccer Galaxy Club in Bangalore. Coach Babbar Bais has informed Aryan's parents about this.

Aryan was the only player from Madhya Pradesh who was selected for the club. Here too, Aryan impressed the selectors with his talent. For the last two years, Aryan has been working day and night to refine his game in Bengaluru.

Selection in the first three in the trial of Albania

Albanian is recognised for finding and training football players from all over the world at the international level. It has conducted a trial here. Players from five countries have come here recently.

The Soccer Club of Bangalore fielded 32 of its players in this trial. Here also Aryan got selected among the first three players. This will be followed by 19 matches and 7 more trials. If he gets selected in 7 trials then Aryan will join the big club at the international level.

Currently, Aryan is training in Albania and can make it to any big soccer club at the international level on the basis of his performance.

Aryan's father Rakesh Joshi and mother Prafulla Joshi are in the education department. Seeing the talent of their son, the parents encouraged him. His elder brother Amritraj gave him mental strength and inspired him to move forward. Aryan too stunned everyone with his talent and eventually embarked on this journey to realise his true potential Aryan is a student of science in Class 12 in a private school in Khategaon.

Elated over his selection, Rakesh Joshi says that Aryan's elder brother turned his mind towards football. He also honed his talent by working hard day and night. As a result of this, he got success in getting selected at the international level.

Mother Prafulla Joshi says that she wants to see her son playing international matches. I am eagerly waiting for that moment because on that day the name of our country will be elevated along with the name of Kannod.

