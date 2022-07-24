Dewas: Central India Academy students shine in CBSE Class 10 results

Jeet Jaiswal, Kanishk Dubey and Vismita Nagar (from Left to Right) |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Central India Academy, Dewas has once again proven its position as one of the best-performing schools, with stellar results in this year’s Class 10 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the results of which were declared on 22 July 2022.

Jeet Jaiswal is the school topper with 98.2%, Vismita Nagar with 95% has secured the second position and Kanishk Dubey has secured 94.8%. A total of 102 students appeared in the examination from the school out of which 93 students passed in the first division and 48 students scored between 80-100%.

Director Charanjit Singh Arora and principal Rita Singh applauded the efforts of students as well as teachers. Their brilliant performance in the CBSE Board Exam reflects the hard efforts put in by the teachers and their sustained efforts.

