Dewas: NDRF conduct mock drill to deal with earthquake

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Dewas in collaboration with the municipal corporation conducted a mock drill exercise on earthquake here at premises of district administration as part of its routine exercise for preparedness and awareness when actual disaster strikes.

An earthquake-like situation was created at the building presuming that the building partially collapsed due to the earthquake. The NDRF Ambulance services conducted the rescue operation and seriously injured and others in different medical conditions were shifted to safe places following laid down procedure. Creating situations like reaching to the disaster victims, rescue from the buildings, lifting of heavy debris were demonstrated by the NDRF, ambulances using different techniques and tools. The motive was to make all concerned departments operational ready to deal with the situation of earthquake disaster. A large number of residents also gathered at the Municipal Corporation premises to witness the mock drill. On successful rescue operations, the people present applauded the team members and encouraged them.

On this occasion, NDRF deputy commander Rambhuvan Singh Yadav, district commander Madhu Rajesh Tiwari, deputy collector Shivani Taretia, corporation superintendent engineer Arun Mehta, deputy commissioner finance Puneet Shukla, deputy commissioner Tanuja Malviya, executive engineer In-charge Induprabha Bharti and others were present.