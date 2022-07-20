Indore: BJP's Geeta Agrawal is new Dewas mayor

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party registered victory in the mayoral elections of Dewas on Wednesday. The party has also won 32 of the 45 seats in the municipal corporation. The candidate of the BJP Geeta Agrawal won having secured 89,502 votes. The Congress candidate Vinodini Vyas did not receive half her votes polling just 43,618 votes. The Congress was able to win eight seats and independent candidates five.

The counting of votes started and the result was clear after six rounds of counting at the School of Excellence in Dewas.

The counting of votes started at 9:00 am amidst tight security arrangements by police officials. There was a festival-like atmosphere at the Civil Line crossroads near the counting centre with a large number of supporters of the candidates present.

After the sixth round, the BJP candidate had 88,468 votes, the Congress candidate 41,212 votes, and the independent candidate Manisha Deepak Chaudhary had to be satisfied with 12,367 votes. Among other candidates, Nikita Suryavanshi got 3,688 votes, AAP's Chana Gyanesh got 7,534, and Zubeida B got 6,913 votes respectively.