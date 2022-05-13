Dewas ranked first in state in achieving PMAY target

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Corporation of Dewas ranked first in the state in achieving the target set for 2020 of building homes under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). The houses were built for beneficiaries under block components.

As per the Yojana, money was distributed among the 5,895 beneficiaries by the central government to construct their own house of which 5,212 houses were constructed expeditiously. The remaining 683 beneficiaries’ construction work has already started.

Similarly, the Dewas Municipal Corporation is trying its best to achieve the target of 2021-22.

The PMAY scheme has already resulted in the construction of 1.26 crore dwellings across the country. Similarly, the first instalment of the allocation amount for the year 2021-22 has already been credited in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:18 AM IST