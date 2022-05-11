Dewas: Sanjivani Clinics to be set up in wards

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Dewas district can take advantage of modern healthcare in the Municipal Corporation’s medical ward itself. For this, Sanjivani Clinics will be opened at selected places.

According to the information received from Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan, Sanjivani clinics will be established at chosen 10 places by the civic body.

Under this, ward number 1,2,3 at Sant Ravidas Nagar, ward 15,16,17 at Sanjay Nagar, ward 26,27,28,29 near Civil Line Railway Crossing, ward 6,7,8,9 at Trilok Nagar, ward 34,35,36 at Nahar Darwaza, Rewabagh, ward 44 at 45, new Sanjivani clinics, Nausarabad (New poly clinic) are the short-listed areas for the Sanjivani Clinics.

ALSO READ Dewas: Additional secretary labour and employment visits Bank Note Press

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:50 AM IST