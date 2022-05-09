Dewas: Additional secretary labour and employment visits Bank Note Press

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): Ministry of Labour and Employment additional secretary Dr Sushant Goyal visited Bank Note Press (BNP). He was accompanied by Sanjay Madhusudan Selke, Tarun Dixit, and Nirvana Singh Thakur. Chief General Manager Rajesh Bansal told him about the activities of the unit

Goyal and his companions were greeted with shawl and shrifal by BNP Seva Samiti members Narendra Mishra, Rameshwar Jalodiya, Hriday Gehlot, and others.

During the visit, he praised the management and staff of BNP. The programme was conducted by Rameshwar Jalodia and a vote of thanks was proposed by Kailash Parmar.

Junior state-level softball championship organised

A state-level junior softball championship was organised by the Dewas District Softball Association. It was inaugurated by collector Chandramoli Shukla who was present as a chief guest.

In the preliminary matches, the girls of Dewas district defeated Gwalior, Indore defeated Tikamgarh, and Mandsaur defeated Ratlam. In the boys category, Neemuch defeated Indore, Ujjain defeated Gwalior, and Ashta beat Tikamgarh.

Former chairman Raisingh Sendhav. Manish Solanki, Vishwamitra Avardi, and Sudesh Sanghte were the special guests.

The inaugural programme was conducted by Chandrapal Solanki and a vote of thanks was proposed by Bharat Verma.

