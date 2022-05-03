Dewas: Marriage feast turns harmful for guests; over 200 suffer food poisoning

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Over 200 people suffered food poisoning at a wedding function in Guradiya Bhil village located near Baroth area of Sanwer tehsil in Dewas district.

Local health officials suspect that victims suffered food poisoning due to consumption of stale or contaminated food products at the wedding.

The incident occurred during a joint wedding function organised by the Patel family that was attended by a large number of people. Soon after consuming the food, people started vomiting and complained of diarrhoea. Staff from the health department and nearby hospitals rushed more than 12 victims to the district hospital. Gradually the numbers increased. Most of the patients were discharged after treatment. The situation came under control by 12 am. There were, however, no casualties reported.

According to BMO Choudhary, the health of some of the victims started deteriorating in the evening and they were treated by a private doctor in the village itself. Thereafter, the number of patients suddenly increased and the health department team reached the scene. Most of the patients complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. The food department has been asked to collect samples of the food served at the function for further testing.

CBMO Dharmendra Choudhary, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Patidar, CHO Prakhar Bahad, Rameshwar Ganguly, Anita Ganguly, Mishrilal Verma, Jagdish Chaudhary, pharmacist Hukum Singh Parmar, Radheshyam Agirwal, ANM Archana Saha, malaria inspector Mohan Erwal treated patients.

