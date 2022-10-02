e-Paper Get App
Dewas: Programme to worship Goddess Durga organised in The Everest School

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Everest School conducted a programme to worship Goddess Durga as a part of the Navratri celebrations.

The programme was inaugurated by the institutional director Pankaj Mahajan and principal Atul Madhav by lightning the lamp. Various attractive performances were delivered by the children with a splendid presentation of nine avatars of Goddess Durga, skits on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Ramayan, and others.

Similarly, school's teachers including Mehak Chaudhary also delivered an effective Kathak dance. The programme was designed by Shilpa Kochrekar and Smita Mahadgud. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by principal Atul Madhav.

Garba festival held at Kinder School

A Garba festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Kinder Higher Secondary School, Dewas. On this occasion, a Graba competition was organised among the red, green, yellow, and blue houses of the school.

Two kathak dancers of Dewas Anushka Joshi and Kratika were invited as the judges. Students of yellow house secured the first position and blue house bagged the second place.

A skit on raktabeej destruction by Goddess Kali was the centre of attraction. The nine avatar of Goddess Parvati were also staged by the students. On this occasion, Inner Wheel Club president Neelu Saxena, and other members were also present.

article-image

