Dewas: Padyatra to press for approval of Narmada Hatpipalia micro-irrigation project starts

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Ritesh Tripathi Mitra Mandal has started on a Padyatra from the town to Bhopal after offering prayers at the Khedapati Temple on Wednesday. Yatra coordinator Pandit Dipesh Kanungo said that the foot march is being carried out to press for the administrative approval of Narmada Hatpipalia micro-irrigation project, for connecting 65 villages of Sonkatch Assembly segment and 117 villages of Khategaon left out of the project and for the approval of Nazul land.

The padyatra will conclude at Bhopal on March 9, 2022. Town Congress president Manoj Rajani, senior Congress leader Gurcharan Singh Saluja, Bhagwan Singh Chavara, Pandit Jayprakash Shastri and many others were present.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:45 PM IST