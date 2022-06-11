e-Paper Get App

Dewas: Mayor candidate receives tips to address public for election campaign from her husband; video goes viral

It is said that some person close to them has secretly shot the video and posted it on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 09:11 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A video of the mayor's candidate from Dewas municipal corporation receiving tips to address the public for the electoral campaign from her husband has gone viral on social media.

According to the viral video, mayoral candidate of Congress party Vinodini Ramesh Vyas’s husband Ramesh Vyas was spotted teaching her the steps to deliver a speech in front of the public. It is said that some person close to them has secretly shot the video and posted it on social media.

Notably, the name of Vinodini was wrongly mentioned in the list of candidates issued by the Congress party which was later rectified and released the fresh letter with correct name.

