Dewas: Election Commission pitches new ideas to promote voting

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 01:43 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission (EC) is coming up with new efforts to encourage voters to vote. For this, a team of district administration and the corporation is organising various programmes, rallies, press conferences, and others daily, to make voters aware of their voting rights.

The Election Commission guided the officials to decorate the area with "Rangolis" with a written message that promotes voting through it.

An awareness rally was also taken out through the rural and urban areas of the region under the instructions given by commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan. During this, slogans were also raised and voters were motivated for fair and peaceful voting.

Officials urged people to vote by telling them it was their duty and right to choose a good government.

article-image

