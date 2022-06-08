e-Paper Get App

Dewas: Election Commission holds awareness rally, decorate areas with rangolis to promote voting

An awareness rally was also taken out through the rural and urban areas of the region under the instructions given by commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan. During this, slogans were also raised and voters were motivated for fair and peaceful voting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 04:23 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission (EC) is daily coming up with new efforts to encourage voters to vote. For this, a team of district and corporation administrations are organizing various programs, rallies, press conferences, and others daily, to make voters aware of their voting rights.

This time, EC guided the officials to decorate the area with "Rangolis" with a written message that promotes voting through it.

An awareness rally was also taken out through the rural and urban areas of the region under the instructions given by commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan. During this, slogans were also raised and voters were motivated for fair and peaceful voting.

Officials urged people to vote by telling them it was their duty and right to choose a good government.

