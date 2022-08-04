Dewas: Mayor, 45 councilors sworn in

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The collector administered the oath of office to the newly elected mayor and 45 newly elected councillors of the municipal corporation of Dewas during the oath ceremony held here at the local ITI ground on Tuesday.

District collector Chandramauli Shukla administered the oath firstly to the newly elected mayor Geeta Agrawal. She pledged to work hard for the development of the city. After taking the oath, the mayor administered the oath to the councillors from 45 wards of the city as per instructions of the state election commission.

During this, Member of Legislative Assembly Gayatri Raje Panwar while addressing the event promised to strive towards the development of the city with cooperation from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Former mayor Subhash Sharma also addressed the programme and extended warm wishes to the newly elected members of the Municipal Corporation who will ensure the success of the ongoing development of the city. District president Rajiv Khandelwal promised the development of the city under the leadership of MLA Panwar.

Newly elected MLA representative Durgesh Agrawal told that the civic body will soon launch a toll-free mayor helpline number for grievance redressal of residents. On this occasion, veteran BJP leaders including Shyam Bansal, Gopal Acharya, former minister Deepak Joshi, Nandkishore Patidar, and Bharat Chaudhary among others were also present. The event was conducted by Arvind Trivedi while the mayor's representative Durgesh Agarwal extended a vote of thanks.