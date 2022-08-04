Dewas: Ravi Jain is new speaker of DMC

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Ravi Jain was elected the speaker of the new council of the Dewas Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

Ravi Jain entered the fray for the post of speaker on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Anupam Toppo was a candidate on behalf of the Congress party. The entire election process took place under the direction of the presiding officer and district collector Chandramouli Shukla.

All 45 corporators and mayor exercised their franchise in which Ravi Jain got 40 votes, while his rival AnupamToppo got six votes.

After being elected by 40 votes, the collector presented Ravi Jain with the certificate of being the speaker of the Corporation.

The election of the Appeal Committee was also conducted by the presiding officer, the collector.

Bhupesh Thakur, Dipesh Kanungo, Alok Sahu and Divya Nitin Ahuja were elected to the appeal committee. Newly elected president Ravi Jain was welcomed by many BJP officials including MLA representative Vikram Singh Puar, mayor Geeta Agarwal, mayor representative Durgesh Agarwal, Mandal president Sachin Joshi, newly elected councillors and senior BJP leader Bharat Chaudhary.