Dewas: Honey-trap case; police team goes Rajasthan to nab blackmailer

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Trusting an unknown woman landed a Dewas-based (private) doctor in a honey-trap case who was robbed of Rs 9 Lakh. As per the complaint, Police have registered a case against three people and are probing further.

Giving information, the SP Shivdayal Singh said that a team would be constituted and sent to Rajasthan to nab the accused for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from the victim after honey-trapping him.

Notably, Dr Pawan Kumar Chilloriya was honey-trapped by a three-member gang including two doctors and a woman hailing from Rajasthan. She first enticed the victim to become her friend in June 2022. After some time, she called him over to her place. Allegedly, her associates, already present there, made a video of the doctor with the woman in a compromising position and extorted Rs 9 lakh on the threat that they would send the pictures\video to his wife, relatives and friends. Extortion calls kept on coming even though he had already paid Rs 9 lakh, and he finally approached the Kotwali police.

A case has been registered against the three accused (Zoya i.e Manisha David, a resident of Bhilwara, Rajashtan, Dr Santosh Dabade, a native of Keladevi Road and Mahendra Galodiya, a resident of Tonk Khurd village) under 384 (punishment for extortion) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and further probe has been launched.