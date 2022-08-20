Dewas: Doctor falls prey to honey trap, pays Rs 9L as extortion

Honey Trap |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Trusting an unknown woman landed a doctor of the private hospital in a honey trap. Police have booked a case against three people and are probing further.

As per details, the woman hailing from Rajasthan first enticed the victim identified as Dr Pawan Kumar Chilloriya to become her friend. After some time, she called him over to her place.

Allegedly, her associates, already present there, made a video of the doctor with the woman in a compromising position and extorted Rs 9 lakh on the threat that they would send the pictures\video to his wife, relatives and friends.

The modus operandi of the accused was to identify rich men, then the woman would develop friendship and then call them over to her house where their amorous\sexual acts were recorded by her accomplices through hidden cameras. Later, they would make extortion calls to the victim threatening to circulate the contents among the victimís family and friends.

In the case of the doctor, the extortion calls kept on coming even though he had already paid Rs 9 lakh, and he approached the police.

A case has been registered against three accused (Manisha David, a resident of Bhilwara, Rajashtan, Dr Santosh Dabade, and Mahendra Galodiya, both residents of Dewas) under 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 120 b (Criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and probe has been launched further.