Bhopal: 9-year-old girl falls from second floor while playing, condition critical

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 9-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after she fell from the second floor of a building while playing. The incident took place in the Jahangirabad area on Wednesday. The minor with head and spinal cord injuries is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The girl's father Zafar Khan, who works in a private cement company, said that the condition of the girl is critical.

Her condition is said to be critical. Jahangirabad police station incharge Virendra Singh Chauhan said, “ Zafar Khan lives in Highlife apartment located near Jinsi intersection. On Wednesday evening, the student of class 4 Ayesha was playing in the balcony holding the railing when she fell down 25 feet on the ground.” The family informed the police about the incident. The child's statement is yet to be taken.

Neighbours said that the girl, who lives on the first floor, had gone to play at her neighbour's house on the second floor in the evening. The neighbours were busy with their work when the girl while playing went to the balcony and fell off on the ground floor. The child while playing might have tried to climb on the railing, which is about two and a half feet in height, but have lost balance and fell off .