Indore

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:49 AM IST

Dewas: Hatpipliya bus stand road to be built soon

The proposal for this road has been tendered; but, till now, this road has not been built.
Staff Reporter
Memorandum being handed over to CMO Manoj Kumar Maurya. | FPJ

Hatpipliya: Former councilor of Hatpipalya, Ward No. 7, Shailendra Singh Rajawat, submitted a memorandum to CMO Manoj Kumar Maurya in the municipal council stating that the stretch from Narsingh Bazaar Marg to the bus stand was completely ridden with potholes. The proposal for this road has been tendered. But, till now, this road has not been built. Traders, shopkeepers, pedestrians, drivers and citizens of the city are facing a lot of problems. Former councillor Rajawat said that, if the road construction work was not started within 7 days, protests would be staged against it.

CMO Maurya said that the construction of the road from the bus stand to the Dr Mukherjee Chowk old police station would be done by the contractor very soon.

Dewas: Farmers from Hatpipliya village demand Narmada water for irrigation, stage protest

