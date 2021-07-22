Dewas: Farmers from Hatpipliya village demand Narmada water for irrigation, stage protest

Hatpipliya: Scores of farmers from Hatpipliya village in Dewas district staged protest demanding for Narmada water for irrigation purpose in the area.

Villagers from the Gopiguradiya village adjoining to Hatpipliya put banner outside the village mentioning the prohibition of the entry of any politician without the administrative approval of the Narmada irrigation project.

As per villager, farmers of Gopiguradiya village of Khandwa Lok Sabha and Bagli Vidhan Sabha are demanding public approval of Narmada project soon, otherwise they will not vote in the upcoming by-elections.