Madhya Pradesh: Ban on passenger bus operation with Maharashtra extended up to July 28

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ban on passenger transport to and fro between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will continue up to July 28, 2021 in a view to effectively check spread of Coronavirus, said transport minister Govind Rajput on Thursday.

Rajput said, “All passengers’ buses from Madhya Pradesh can’t enter Maharashtra and vice-versa. The ban was effective till July 21, 2021 but it has been extended up to July 28, 2021.”

Notably, during the second wave of Coronavirus striking Madhya Pradesh this year the state government here suspended the passenger bus operation with Maharashtra for 10 days on March 21. It was later extended up to April 15 and then up to June 30.