Dewas: Dhaba owner murdered in Sonkatch tehsil as he refused to serve food, 4 accused still at large

Sonkatch (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Amid pandemic, when administration has banned commercial activities, a dhaba owner was murdered by four persons on Thursday at 9.15 pm.

Sonkatch police station incharge Hitesh Patel said deceased was identified as Raju, son of Chand Kha Jamadar, a resident of Ward No 10. Accused Sanju Malviya, a resident of Laxminagar, Sanwer and three others stabbed dhaba owner Raju after he refused to serve them food.

The deceased ran a dhaba near Gandharvapuri Fanta. The accused visited his dhaba and asked for food but Raju denied. Enraged at refusal, the accused entered into the brawl with Raju, which led to his murder. Accused stabbed Raju on his back and head. He was taken to the community health centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police team led by Dewas additional superintendent of police Prashant Singh Bhadoriya rushed to the spot and began investigation. All four accused are still at large.