Days after being shot at by terrorists, Krishna Dhaba owner's son succumbs to injuries in J&K's Srinagar

On February 17, terrorists belonging to the 'Muslim Jaanbaz Force', an offshoot of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar's Durganag area when 24 foreign diplomats were visiting the union territory.

On February 19, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three terrorists of 'Muslim Jaanbaz Force' in connection with the attack, which police said was aimed at terrorising non-locals living in the valley and disrupting tourist activity.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Suhail Ahmad Mir, resident of Dangerpora Nowgam, Owais Manzoor Sofi, resident of Dangarpora and Vilayat Aziz Mir, a resident of Hanipora Wampora Pulwama.

The police had said that the arrest of the trio and the recovery of weapon of crime (pistol) and grenade, along with other incriminating material including the bike used by them, within hours of attack is a big success for the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Several Kashmiri political leaders took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the deceased.