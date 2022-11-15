Dewas: Collector Rishav Gupta reviews health department programmes

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The collector of Dewas, Rishav Gupta reviewed various health programmes run by the health department in the collectorate's office hall. In the meeting, the collector directed the doctors, posted in the district and other government hospitals to not examine any private patient during duty time.

Gupta also instructed the nodal officer to prepare the necessary action plan after reviewing in detail the maternal and infant deaths under the maternal and child health programme. In regard to the vaccination programme, he ordered the authority to achieve 100% vaccination every Tuesday and Friday by planning an additional session of vaccination.

Collector Gupta ordered that a show cause notice be issued to health workers who are responsible for less than 50% ANC registration on the Anmol portal and less than 70% target in the vaccination programme. He also took detailed information about the district hospital, primary health centres, urban primary health centres, and Sanjeevani clinics. CMHO Dr MP Sharma, civil surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar Singh and district nodal officers of the entire program were also present.